Sept 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, kicking off a high-stakes week, as both the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to resume interest rate cuts.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 rose 0.16% to 1,733 points by 06:21 a.m. ET (1021 GMT).



The benchmark index gave back part of its weekly gains on Friday, as investors turned cautious ahead of key interest rate decisions this week.



Economists anticipate the BoC will cut its overnight rate by a quarter point on September 17, as the labour market deteriorates and economic activity weakens. They also expect one more cut next quarter.

The Canadian central bank has maintained its benchmark rate at 2.75% since it was lowered in March.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to ease its monetary policy by 25 basis points on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators pointed to a worsening jobs market in the world's biggest economy.

Several other central banks will announce their policy decisions this week, including those in the UK and Japan.



In commodities, gold was flat on Monday, while oil prices edged higher and copper prices firmed.

In corporate news, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), is in talks to buy Yes! Communities, a U.S. firm, from the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC for more than $10 billion, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

Reporting by Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore