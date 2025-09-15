Sept 17 (Reuters) - There was no widespread support for a larger, half-percentage-point interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve meeting this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, after the central bank cut its policy rate by a quarter point. "There wasn't widespread support at all for a 50 basis point cut today," Powell told reporters at a press conference following the Fed's two-day meeting.



"You know ... we've done very large rate hikes and very large rate cuts in the last five years, and you tend to do those at a time when you feel that policy is out of place and needs to move quickly to a new place." Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese

