Sept 17 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were subdued on Wednesday, as markets awaited crucial monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Futures for the S&P/TSX index (.SXFcv1), were flat at 1,733.40 points by 06:11 ET (1011 GMT), coming down from recent record highs.



The BoC and the Fed are widely expected to resume their rate-reducing cycle, with recent data pointing to weakening labor markets and slowing economic growth in both countries.



Inflation data on Tuesday showed Canada's consumer prices increased by 1.9% for August, below economists' estimate of 2%, further fuelling the expectations of a rate cut.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a social media post the country's upcoming federal budget would be delayed to November 4 from a previously announced October delivery.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had said the 2025/26 budget deficit would be larger than that of last year, partly due to the impact from U.S. tariffs.

In commodities, gold paused its record rally on a firmer dollar and profit-taking, with the attention on the Fed's rate verdict. Copper fell on slow China demand, while oil , eased from the previous session's gains.



Air Canada said its flight attendants had requested a cancellation of mediation after members voted against a wage agreement earlier this month.

The S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), pulled back from its record-setting run on Tuesday, dragged by metal mining and consumer-related shares.

Reporting by Twesha Dikshit; Editing by Shreya Biswas