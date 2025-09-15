Aris Mining said on Wednesday all 23 workers who were trapped underground at the La Reliquia mine in Colombia have been safely brought to the surface.

The company reported on Tuesday a collapse had occurred at the mine’s main shaft access.

Of the 23 workers trapped, five were Aris employees who were conducting a routine monthly review of mine operations.

The La Reliquia mine is a formalized third-party operation located within Aris Mining’s Segovia operations.

(By Pranav Mathur; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)