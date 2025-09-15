Sept 24 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the U.S. jobs market remains "mostly steady and solid" and warned against a series of interest rate cuts, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Goolsbee told the newspaper he was "uncomfortable with overly frontloading a lot of rate cuts on the presumption that (inflation) will probably just be transitory and go away," according to the report.



Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

