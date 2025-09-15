Peruvian miner Minsur is set to kick off blasting work in October for an access tunnel to an underground copper mine expected to cost some $500 million, an executive at the firm said on Wednesday, part of the Justa mine expansion plan. Juan Luis Kruger, CEO of Minsur, said in a forum with mining executives in Arequipa, in Peru’s south, that the underground mine is targeted to become the nation’s second-largest. Peru is the world’s third-largest copper producer. (By Marco Aquino; Editing by Sarah Morland)

