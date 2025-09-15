WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said he would interview a lot of candidates next week to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve, with an eye to completing the first round of interviews by the first week of October.

Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" that he was surprised by the strength of some candidates, but declined to name them.

He said he was looking for someone with an open mind to lead the U.S. central bank.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu