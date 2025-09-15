WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said he would interview a lot of candidates next week to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve, with an eye to completing the first round of interviews by the first week of October.
Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" that he was surprised by the strength of some candidates, but declined to name them.
He said he was looking for someone with an open mind to lead the U.S. central bank.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.