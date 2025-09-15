WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Thursday said the U.S. has made enormous progress on trade talks with China in the last few months but considerable work remains.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are discussing a range of things including Chinese purchases of Russia's oil exports, Hassett said in an interview with Fox Business Network. Washington has highlighted China and India as contributors to the Russia-Ukraine war due to their purchases of oil from Moscow.



U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are talking to their counterparts practically every day. "I feel like compared to a few months ago, we've made an enormous amount of progress," Hassett said.

Hassett said there were many items on the table in trade negotiations, adding that "we care very much about the fact that China has stopped buying our agricultural products."

"We're in a productive negotiation and looking forward to making a lot of progress between now and say, Thanksgiving," he told "Mornings with Maria."

Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Doina Chiacu