Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) plans output of 287,400 metric tons of refined copper production in the second half of the 2025/26 financial year, down 2.5% from a year earlier, Japan’s biggest supplier of the metal said on Wednesday.

The second half of Japan’s financial year spans from October to March.

PPC is 47.8% owned by JX Advanced Metals, 32.2% held by Mitsui Mining and Smelting and 20% by Marubeni.

The company outsources smelting and refining operations to its parent companies’ plants, while it handles raw material procurement and refined metal sales.

Following are details of the company’s consigned output plan, with comparisons to estimated production for the first half and actual production for the second half of the 2024/25 financial year, which ended on March 31.

