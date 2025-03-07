Oct 2 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were flat on Thursday, as investors took a breather after the previous session's record peak when a sharper contraction in domestic manufacturing fueled expectations of further rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index was flat at 1,776.20 points as of 05:42 a.m. ET (0942 GMT). Canada's main stock index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab had risen 84.86 points, or 0.3%, to close at a fresh record high of 30,107.67 on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar moved closer to a recent four-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a steeper slowdown in Canada's manufacturing sector supported bets for additional interest rate cuts by the BoC.

An uncertain trading environment weighed on production and new orders, causing the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) to fall to 47.7 in September from 48.3 in August, marking the eighth consecutive month the index remained below the 50 threshold.

Meanwhile, a weaker-than-expected U.S. private payrolls data boosted hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The U.S. weekly jobless claims report, a key gauge of labor market health that was due on Thursday, will be the first data release disrupted by the government shutdown that began Wednesday amid a political standoff between Republicans and Democrats.

In commodities, gold and oil prices edged higher on Thursday, while copper prices climbed on the London Metal Exchange.

Reporting by Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo