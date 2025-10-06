The head of Chile’s Sernageomin mining regulator said on Tuesday that the investigation into the fatal mine collapse in El Teniente would likely take months to finalize.

“Due to the complexity of the accident it’s had to determine an exact date,” Andres Leon, Sernageomin’s director told Reuters. “But in the next few months we should have something to report.”

The July accident in Codelco’s star copper mine led to the death of six workers and was the deadliest mining accident in Chile, the world’s top producer of the red metal, in years.

