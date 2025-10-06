Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had sent a letter to the state property agency asking it to offer a mandatory buyout to minority shareholders in gold miner UGC.
The statement confirmed an earlier report by Reuters about a legal violation by the government, which failed to make the offer after seizing a majority stake in UGC.
“According to current legislation, when acquiring a large stake exceeding 30% of shares, the shareholder is obliged to offer minority shareholders the opportunity to sell their securities,” the central bank said in comments mailed to Reuters. “The Bank of Russia, in accordance with its authority, ensures that these corporate rules are observed.”
(By Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.