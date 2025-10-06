October 8 - Gold surged past $4,000 an ounce for the first time on Wednesday as investors sought the safe-haven asset amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, while potential U.S. interest rate cuts further boosted the rally. Goldman Sachs raised its December 2026 gold price forecast on Monday by $600 to $4,900 per ounce, citing strong Western exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and likely central bank buying.



Reporting by Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter

