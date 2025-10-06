Copper production from Chilean state-run miner Codelco tumbled 25% in August, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Thursday, after a deadly collapse stunted output from its most-profitable mine.

Codelco’s El Teniente mine was forced to halt production after the July 31 accident that killed six people. The miner has estimated that the collapse dented output by around 33,000 metric tons.

For the month, the miner’s total output slipped to 93,400 tons.

Meanwhile, production at BHP’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine, was nearly stable at 105,100 tons.

At Collahuasi, another major copper mine jointly run by Glencore and Anglo American, output fell 27% to 35,400 tons on lower-grade ore.

(By Kylie Madry and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)