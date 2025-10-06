WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said private data shows the job market remains weak and buttresses the case for further rate cuts, but added the central bank need only move in "cautious" quarter percentage point steps as it evaluates the economy. Private data, like the recent report from data processor ADP showing the economy lost jobs in September, "are not really representative ... but they are all telling the same story. The labor market is weak," Waller said on CNBC's Squawk Box. "We need to cut rates. But we need to be kind of cautious about it ... Do 25 (basis points), keep going, see how it goes."



Editing by Alison Williams

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.