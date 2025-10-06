Titan Mining said on Tuesday it will begin production of graphite concentrate at its Empire State Mines in New York, days after China expanded export limits on rare earth minerals.

The Canadian miner is targeting ramp-up to a 40,000-tonne-per-year commercial graphite facility, which the company said would be capable of supplying about half of current US natural graphite demand.

“China’s decision to tighten graphite exports underscores the importance of having a secure domestic supply of natural graphite,” said Titan CEO Rita Adiani.

China already tightly controlled its exports of rare earths, but last week added five new elements, bringing the total that are subject to restrictions to 12.

It also limited the export of dozens of pieces of equipment and material used to mine and refine rare earths, processes in which it is the world leader.

In March, US President Donald Trump invoked emergency powers to accelerate domestic production of critical minerals such as aluminum, cobalt, lithium, graphite, neodymium and dysprosium.

Titan said the facility will produce natural flake graphite in micronized and high-purity forms sourced from the company’s Kilbourne deposit.

(By Katha Kalia; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)