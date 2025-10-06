Argentina’s mining exports reached $4.21 billion in total value in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 32.9% compared to the same period last year, the South American country’s mining secretariat reported on Monday.

The figures mark a historic record for foreign sales from the national mining industry for the first nine months of a year, it added.

The secretariat credited the jump in export value in part to “outstanding” international prices for metals like gold and silver.

The country’s main mining exports are gold, silver and lithium, a key metal in battery production. Argentina is the world’s fifth-largest producer of lithium and has the second-largest reserves of the metal in the world.

“Lithium production in Argentina is expanding (with seven projects in operation), so the growth in export value is linked to this increase in production quantities,” the secretariat added, without providing details on the growth in lithium exports.

Argentina also has six world-class copper projects in advanced stages, although none have entered production yet.

