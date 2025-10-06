WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said economic growth for the coming year could turn on whether the escalating risks around U.S.-China trade are realized or defused. "We will have to see how the next few weeks play out," Miran said on Fox Business's Mornings with Maria of China's new restrictions on exports or critical rare earth minerals and President Donald Trump's threat to retaliate.



"It could all go away in the next few days. If it goes away we have a good scenario for growth," Miran said. Editing by Toby Chopra

