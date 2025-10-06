WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Finance leaders from the Group of Twenty countries issued a chair summary on Thursday instead of a formal communiqué, citing resilience in the global economy while warning of risks from wars, trade tensions, supply chain disruptions, debt burdens and severe weather events. The Chair Summary underlined the commitment of G20 central banks to ensuring price stability, underscoring the importance of central bank independence as a critical factor in achieving this goal.



Reporting Andrea Shalal; Editing by Timothy Heritage Writing by Sfundo Parakozov;

