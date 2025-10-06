Guinea’s bauxite exports surged 23% year-on-year in the third quarter, defying heavy rains and regulatory headwinds, official data showed.

Shipments of the critical aluminium feedstock rose to 39.41 million metric tonnes, up from 32 million in Q3 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Mines and Geology reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The majority of the shipment went to China.

Monthly shipments from Guinea, the world’s second-largest bauxite producer, averaged 13.14 million tonnes in Q3, down nearly 19% from the first half as heavy rains disrupted mine access and slowed port operations, underscoring seasonal volatility in the country’s supply chain.

The rebound comes despite a crackdown by Guinea’s military-led government, which has revoked licences and pressed miners to build alumina refineries, creating operational uncertainty.

“With these volumes, Guinea’s annual bauxite output is likely to land around 180 million tonnes – well below the pace set in the first half, but still more than 20% above last year’s record,” said Bernabe Sanchez, an independent mineral economist focused on Guinea.

China deepens grip

Chinese firms controlled 54.6% of Guinea’s Q3 exports, led by SMB-Winning (17.51m tonnes), CHALCO and CDM-CHINE, according to the Guinean ministry data.

Guinea supplies roughly one-third of China’s bauxite imports, giving Beijing growing leverage over global aluminum supply chains.

Despite a dip in steel output, China’s aluminum production stayed strong with primary production growing by 2.6% year-on-year in Q1 2025, driven by electric vehicle and infrastructure demand, according to Chinese official data.

Guinea’s bauxite export surge comes as the long delayed Simandou iron ore project prepares for its first shipment, with most of the high-grade ore headed to China.

The dual ramp-up in exports deepens Beijing’s grip on Guinea’s mining output and cements Conakry’s role as a key supplier to China’s industrial engine.

Guinea exported just 78,000 tonnes of alumina in Q3 2025, the data showed despite the government’s mounting pressure on miners to build domestic alumina plants.

LME aluminum rose 0.4% to $2,747.50 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )