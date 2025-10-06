Oct 16 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking higher commodity prices, while investors awaited comments from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem that could offer clues on interest rate cuts by the central bank.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 5:36 a.m. ET (0936 GMT).

Macklem is set to speak on Canada's economic outlook at 13:30 ET. Market participants price in 66% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the October 29 policy meeting.

Despite last week's unexpectedly robust jobs report, many analysts believe the central bank remains on an easing trajectory — one that might proceed slower rather than being completely derailed.

Economic data on the day showed Canadian home sales fell 1.7% in September from August.

In commodities, gold ascended to fresh record highs, as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and U.S. government shutdown concerns.

Copper prices in Shanghai also edged higher as market participants focused on potential supply constraints.

Oil prices , climbed after U.S. President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged his country would stop buying oil from Russia, a move that could drain supply elsewhere.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), scaled a record high on Wednesday, with technology and metal mining shares leading gains, as investors bet the Fed and the BoC would continue to cut interest rates.

In corporate news, Altius Minerals (ALS.TO), reported Wednesday that its attributable royalty revenue for the third quarter is expected to reach about C$21.2 million ($15.1 million) from C$14.7 million in the same period last year.

($1 = 1.4038 Canadian dollars)

