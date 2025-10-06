OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will be putting more emphasis on the potential risks when it decides what to do about interest rates later this month, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Friday. "There is a lot of uncertainty, and we're going to have to be humble about our forecast," Macklem told reporters on a conference call from Washington.



The central bank is due to release the rate decision and its latest economic forecasts on October 29.



