Oct 16 (Reuters) - HSBC on Friday raised its 2025 average gold price forecast by $100 to $3,455 per ounce, citing geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and a weakening U.S. dollar, and projected prices could reach $5,000 in 2026.

"Gold rally likely sustained through 1H'26 by geopolitical risks, economic policy uncertainty and rising public debt," the bank said in a note.

The Week in Breakingviews newsletter offers insights and ideas from Reuters' global financial commentary team. Sign up here.

Unlike past rallies, HSBC believes many of the new entrants to the gold market are likely to remain even after the rally subsides — not necessarily for price gains, but for gold's role as a diversifier and safe-haven asset.



While the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle is expected to support gold prices, its positive impact tends to fade as the cycle wanes, the bank noted.

Gold prices scaled another record high at $4,378.69 on Friday and was headed for its biggest weekly gain since December 2008, as geopolitical and economic uncertainty along with growing U.S. rate cut bets drove investors to the safe-haven metal.

ANZ, meanwhile, on Thursday forecast gold will peak near $4,600 per ounce by June 2026, followed by a gradual decline in the second half as the Fed concludes its easing cycle and clarity emerges on U.S. economic growth and trade tariff policies.



Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair