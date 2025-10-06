US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed avenues for expanding US participation in Liberia’s critical minerals sector in a meeting this week with Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the State Department said on Friday.
Rubio and Nyanti met in Washington on Thursday to discuss deepening US-Liberia bilateral relations and expanding US commercial engagement in Liberia, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
“The meeting explored avenues for expanding US participation in Liberia’s critical minerals sector with the aim of creating jobs and economic growth in both the United States and Liberia,” Pigott said.
(By Ismail Shakil and Christian Martinez; Editing by Costas Pitas)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.