NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Major stock indexes gained on Monday as investors awaited more quarterly results from some big U.S. companies this week, with U.S. Treasury yields edging lower ahead of upcoming U.S.-China trade discussions.

Gold prices rose more than 2% on expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts and sustained safe-haven demand.

Investors are also monitoring the U.S. federal government shutdown, now in its 20th consecutive day. Key economic reports have not been published by government agencies as a result, although the September U.S. Consumer Price Index report is expected to be released on Friday.

The U.S. quarterly reporting period has unofficially entered its second week, and investors are keen to see reports this week from Tesla (TSLA.O), IBM (IBM.N), Netflix (NFLX.O), Procter & Gamble (PG.N), Coca-Cola (KO.N), and other big names.

On Wall Street, Nasdaq led gains and was more than 1% higher. The S&P 500 technology sector (.SPLRCT), was leading gains among the benchmark's sectors.

"Some big, large-cap stalwarts are going to be reporting," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Of course, if we see some disappointing earnings, that could affect the market negatively. But investors come into the week with rose-colored glasses on, feeling very good about where we've gone this year."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 362.24 points, or 0.79%, to 46,553.87, the S&P 500 (.SPX), advanced 61.30 points, or 0.92%, to 6,725.42 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), climbed 298.30 points, or 1.32%, to 22,978.27.

As U.S. regional banks' earnings keep rolling in, some market watchers said tighter credit conditions could remove some froth in the market.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS), rose 10.95 points, or 1.11%, to 994.85.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX), index rose 1.03%.

Japan's Nikkei (.N225), jumped 2.8% to a record as a coalition deal set the stage for pro-stimulus Sanae Takaichi to become prime minister.

On the U.S. trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday he expects to meet this week with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia to try to forestall an escalation of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that U.S. President Donald Trump said was unsustainable.

Trump also confirmed he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea and expressed admiration for the Chinese leader.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.7 basis points to 3.992%, from 4.009% late on Friday.

The dollar was little changed against the yen and other currencies. Markets were reducing the odds of a Bank of Japan rate hike this month to just over 20%, while in France political tensions eased.

The Federal Reserve still is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter-point next month and again in December.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% at 98.51, with the euro up 0.03% at $1.1655. Against the Japanese yen , the dollar weakened 0.06% to 150.53.

Spot gold rose 2.29% to $4,346.16 an ounce. U.S. crude fell 0.83% to $57.06 a barrel and Brent dropped to $60.62 per barrel, down 1.09% on the day.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Naomi Rovnick in London; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Alex Richardson, Jan Harvey and Richard Chang