Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on track for the steepest daily fall in five years on Tuesday, as the dollar rose and investors booked profits after expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts and sustained safe-haven demand drove the yellow metal to a fresh record high in the previous session.

Spot gold was down 5.5% to a one-week low of $4,115.83 per ounce as of 10:51 a.m. EDT (1451 GMT), its steepest fall since August 2020.



U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 5.3% to $4,129.20 per ounce.

Prices scaled an all-time peak of $4,381.21 on Monday and have gained about 60% this year, bolstered by geopolitical and economic uncertainty, rate-cut bets and sustained central bank buying.

"Gold dips were being bought as recently as yesterday, but the sharp jump in volatility at the highs over the past week is flashing caution and may encourage at least short-term profit-taking," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

The dollar index (.DXY), rose 0.4%, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Wall Street looked poised for a calm start, with futures trimming earlier losses as investors assess a wave of largely positive earnings from corporate giants.

"Better risk appetite in the general marketplace early this week is bearish for the safe-haven metals," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said in a note.

Spot silver dropped 8.4% to $48.06 per ounce.

"Silver is stumbling badly today and has dragged the entire complex lower," Wong said.

"It appears we have a short-term top at $54 and while sentiment wobbles under $50, silver is likely to trade sideways with substantial volatility as long as gold remains relatively firm."

Elsewhere, platinum shed 7% to $1,523.30 and palladium lost 6.6% to $1,398.

Traders now await the release on Friday of the U.S. Consumer Price Index report for September, which was delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. It is expected to show a 3.1% year-on-year rise. Markets expect the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting next week.

FEDWATCH

Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to benefit in a low interest rate environment.

Investors are also looking to U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

