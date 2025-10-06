Angola’s first major copper mine, Tetelo, will soon begin production, Mines Minister Diamantino Azevedo said on Wednesday, part of the oil-rich African country’s efforts to diversify into clean energy minerals.

The $250 million mine, owned by China’s Shining Star Icarus, is expected to produce 25,000 metric tons of copper concentrate annually in the first two years of operation. The initial phase will be an open-pit operation, followed by underground mining from the second half of 2026.

“I am honoured to announce the inauguration of the Tetelo mine, which will take place in a few days,” Azevedo told a mining conference in the capital Luanda.

“This event will mark the start of production at the first underground mine for this very important metal,” he said.

Ivanhoe Mines and Anglo American also have copper exploration projects in Angola.

Alongside battery metals, such as lithium, cobalt or nickel, copper is also considered essential in the transition towards renewable energy.

