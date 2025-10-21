OTTAWA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 2.8% in September from August, largely driven by higher sales in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday. The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 67.7%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 92.9%.



NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

