Oct 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), has appointed Bank of America (BAC.N), executive Kevin Brunner as the global chair of investment banking and M&A, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

The largest U.S. lender by assets has been bolstering its investment banking leadership as dealmaking and IPOs make a comeback amid soaring markets and lower rates.



Brunner was most recently the chairman of global M&A and global head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking at BofA.



The announcement comes on the heels of JPMorgan poaching three senior investment bankers from Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to expand the M&A team that caters to the business services sector.

A 25-year BofA veteran, Brunner has advised on marquee deals, including Google on its $32 billion purchase of Wiz, Broadcom on its $69 billion acquisition of VMware and Analog Devices on its $68 billion combination with Maxim.

