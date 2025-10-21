Namibia’s President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has removed Natangwe Ithete from his posts as deputy prime minister and minister of industry, mines and energy, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

“In the interest of ensuring continuity and effective coordination within this key sector, President Nandi-Ndaitwah will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, effective immediately,” the statement said.

It did not give a reason.

Ithete was appointed to the posts in March as part of Nandi-Ndaitwah’s new administration. He remains a member of parliament, the statement said.

Resource-rich Namibia is aiming for its first crude oil production by 2030 after several major discoveries in recent years. It mines commodities like uranium and diamonds.

