Oct 28 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions of record highs, as investors shifted their focus to corporate earnings from U.S.-China trade developments.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX), closed 0.2% lower, with most major regional indexes mirroring the move.

Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 (.IBEX), eclipsed its 2007 threshold to set an all-time high, up 0.5%. Growth in Spanish banks boosted the index, outpacing the broader European banking sector.

Finland's benchmark index (.OMXHPI), closed 1.8% higher, at an over three-year high. Nokia (NOKIA.HE), jumped over 20% to its highest level since 2016, after AI bellwether Nvidia said it planned to invest $1 billion in the telecom equipment provider.

The broader telecom index (.SXKP), outperformed peers with a 2.2% rise.

Conversely, heavyweight healthcare shares (.SXDP), fell 1.7%, with Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S), down 4.2% despite meeting third-quarter profit forecasts.

The European construction and materials sector (.SXOP), fell 0.8%, dragged down by a 5.9% loss at chemicals firm Sika (SIKA.S), after a rating downgrade.

Banks (.SX7P), added 0.8%. HSBC (HSBA.L), rose 4.6% after boosting its income outlook and vowing to shift into growth mode with its Hang Seng Bank takeover. London's FTSE 100 (.FTSE), topped 9,700 points for the first time.

Limiting gains was BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), opens new tab, down 3.5% after the French bank missed third-quarter profit forecasts.

European stocks have had a recent rally to record highs, boosted by optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart in South Korea on Thursday.

A trade deal would halt heavier U.S. tariffs and Chinese rare earth export controls, helping allay some recent worries about tensions between the two economic powers.

"Market participants are very much now in the mindset that trade and Sino-US relations are kind of solved and on a much better footing at least temporarily," Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone, said.

Major central bank policy announcements will be watched this week. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank is likely to hold rates on Thursday.

"The Fed faces the harder test: managing expectations for what comes next, and amid a dearth of data... Markets are already pre-committing to an easing cycle front-loaded between October and December, but Powell will likely stress optionality this week," said Laura Cooper, senior macro strategist at Nuveen.

Capgemini (CAPP.PA), gained 1.5% after the French IT consulting firm raised its growth forecast, while wind turbine maker Nordex (NDXG.DE), soared nearly 23% after hiking its full-year earnings outlook.

On the data front, an ECB survey showed euro zone consumers lowered one-year inflation expectations and kept longer-term views unchanged.

