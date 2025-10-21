Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to a three-week low on Tuesday as hopes for progress in U.S.–China trade talks dimmed its safe-haven allure, while investors' focus tipped over to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

Spot gold was down 1.2% to $3,932.33 per ounce as of 9:31 a.m. EDT (1331 GMT), after hitting its lowest level since October 6. U.S. gold futures lost 1.8% to $3,946.40 per ounce.



Gold, a traditional hedge during times of uncertainty and a non-yielding asset, has gained 51% this year, bolstered by ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions, as well as expected U.S. interest rate cuts.



"The U.S.-China trade tensions have really diminished, with a possible trade deal later this week after a summit meeting between Presidents Xi and Trump. That's bearish for the safe-haven metals," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Top Chinese and U.S. economic officials this weekend finalized the framework of a potential deal for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to review at their meeting on Thursday.

Hopes of easing trade tensions have stoked optimism across global markets, with U.S. stock index futures hovering near record highs after rallying in the past two sessions.

Investors also await the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

The safe-haven metal's outlook, however, remains murky, with some analysts seeing continued highs, while others remain cautious.

The London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) annual gathering predicted prices at $4,980 per ounce over the next 12 months, while both Citi and Capital Economics lowered their gold price forecasts on Monday.

"The market has become overbought, which finally gave rise to this week's correction," Bank of America said in a note, adding that gold is approaching its bearish forecast of $3,800 per ounce in the fourth quarter.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $46.68 per ounce, after touching its lowest price since September 26, platinum slipped 1.1% to $1,575.43, and palladium lost 3% to $1,366.75.

Reporting by Anjana Anil and Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing