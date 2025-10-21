Brazilian miner Vale is confident it will regain this year the position of the world’s largest iron ore producer, CEO Gustavo Pimenta said on Tuesday, a title it had lost to Rio Tinto in recent years. “We are likely at our best in terms of operational performance right now,” Pimenta said during a mining conference in Salvador. (By Marta Nogueira and Isabel Teles; Editing by Gabriel Araujo)

