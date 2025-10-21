DAKAR/TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A request by Barrick Mining (ABX.TO), to expedite its international arbitration case against Mali has been rejected, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The West African country's government has been in fraught negotiations with Barrick since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that raises taxes and gives the government a greater share of its gold mines.



Barrick launched, opens new tab arbitration proceedings with the World Bank's arbitration court, known as ICSID, in December 2024.

It had wanted ICSID to urgently address issues including the ongoing detention of four of its staff members, the appointment of a provisional administrator to operate the Loulo-Gounkoto complex after Barrick had suspended operations amid the dispute, and the expiration of the Loulo mine's license in 2026.

The request was rejected this week, the two sources said.

ICSID said on its website that it had issued an order concerning "provisional measures" on Wednesday, without giving further detail.

Barrick declined to comment on the situation. ICSID and the Malian mines ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Portia Crowe and Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Alexander Smith