Nov 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Monday said "it is the honor of my life" to work at the central bank amid attempts by the Trump administration to fire her.

Cook's comments came after a speech on the economy, and she said of the legal attempt to remove her that "because the case is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further today." She added in an appearance at the Brookings Institution "I am beyond grateful" for the support she has gotten.

The case to remove, opens new tab Cook is now before the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chris Reese