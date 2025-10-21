Indonesia’s energy ministry has backed copper miner Amman Mineral Internasional to export 480,000 dry metric tons of concentrate, the company said on Saturday, with the recommendation valid for six months from October 31.

Amman Mineral needs the backing to secure an export permit from the trade ministry, which said on Saturday Amman had yet to apply for one.

“With the resumption of copper concentrate exports, which had been suspended since early 2025, Amman will be able to prevent concentrate storage facilities from exceeding their capacity,” Amman said in a statement.

This would allow mining operations to continue, it added.

Since mid-2023, Indonesia has banned exports of copper concentrates and other raw minerals to encourage domestic processing of the metal.

However, Amman was allowed to export until December 2024, a date by which it was expected to commission a smelter to process concentrates into copper cathodes, used to make wires, cables and electronics.

But the smelter stopped operations temporarily in July and August this year after damage to its flash converting furnace and sulphuric acid plant units.

Repairs may finish in the first half of 2026, Amman said, adding that the smelter is operating partially now.

