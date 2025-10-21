Nov 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran says he expects the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates in December, despite the number of non-voting policymakers who may not want to. "I expect us to cut in December unless there's some sort of surprise," Miran told the Monetary Matters podcast. "When you look at the distribution of votes around the table, it's different than the distribution of views. And so for that reason, I would expect based on current information that we end up cutting in December, but nothing is absolutely guaranteed at the end of the day."



Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.