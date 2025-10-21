China’s gold holdings increased to 74.09 million fine troy ounces at the end of October from 74.06 million in the previous month, as the central bank extended a bullion buying spree to the 12th consecutive month. China’s gold reserves were valued at $297.21 billion at the end of last month versus $283.29 billion before, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Friday. (By Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

