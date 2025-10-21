Overview Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 revenue reaches $476 million, driven by higher gold prices;

Net earnings for Q3 hit record $367 million, reflecting strong operational performance;

Company announces gold stream transaction on Hemlo mine, enhancing asset portfolio. Outlook Wheaton maintains 2025 production guidance at 600,000 to 670,000 GEOs;

Annual production forecast to increase by 40% to 870,000 GEOs by 2029. Result drivers Production growth – Increased production led by stronger output at Salobo and Antamina mines;

Sales volumes – A 12.5% YoY increase in gold-equivalent ounces sold to 137,563 GEOs contributed to top-line growth;

Higher gold prices – Revenue increase driven by 37% YoY rise in average realized gold-equivalent price. Analyst coverage The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 “strong buy” or “buy”, 1 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell”;

The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is “buy”;

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is C$161.05, about 15.6% above its November 6 closing price of C$135.99;

