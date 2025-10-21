Copper production from Chilean state-run miner Codelco slid more than 7% in September, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Monday, falling to 115,600 metric tons.

Meanwhile production at BHP’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine, climbed nearly 17% to 118,600 tons.

At Collahuasi, another major copper mine jointly run by Glencore and Anglo American, output fell 26% to 38,000 tons.

