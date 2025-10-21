WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently to further discuss his possible nomination as Fed Chair, as the Trump administration moves forward in picking a replacement for Jerome Powell.

Powell's term in the top job ends in May.



"I talked to Scott about 10 days ago. We had a nice, a great, meeting," Waller said on the Fox Business Mornings with Maria show.

"I think they are looking for someone who has merit, experience, and knows what they are doing in the job, and I think I fit that."

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Jan Harvey