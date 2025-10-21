WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently to further discuss his possible nomination as Fed Chair, as the Trump administration moves forward in picking a replacement for Jerome Powell.
Powell's term in the top job ends in May.
"I talked to Scott about 10 days ago. We had a nice, a great, meeting," Waller said on the Fox Business Mornings with Maria show.
"I think they are looking for someone who has merit, experience, and knows what they are doing in the job, and I think I fit that."
Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Jan Harvey
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.