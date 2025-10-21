Hong Kong-listed mining and metals company MMG said on Monday that the European Commission had extended the review of its deal to purchase Anglo-American’s nickel business in Brazil.

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, had initiated the phase II merger investigation in early November.

However, it is unclear how long the European Commission may require to complete its review, MMG said on Monday.

The extension underscores regulatory caution and heightened scrutiny of resource deals with China.

Anglo American announced the sale in February, which includes two ferronickel and two greenfield projects in Brazil.

The Commission had warned earlier this month that the deal could enable MMG to divert ferronickel from Europe and hurt European stainless steel production.

While awaiting the Commission’s review, the parties have agreed to extend the deadline for meeting all deal obligations to June 30, 2026, from the previously planned November 18, 2025, MMG said.

MMG will continue to work with Anglo-American and the European Commission to assist the Commission in its review, it added.

