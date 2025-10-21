Canadian miner Torex Gold is set to invest around $110 million in Mexico next year, an executive told newspaper Reforma in an interview published on Friday.
Torex will invest around $100 million in its Morelos mine, in the Pacific state of Guerrero, the miner’s Mexico senior vice president Faysal Rodriguez told Reforma.
Investments at Los Reyes in Sinaloa state will tally between $7 million and $8 million and at Batopilas in Chihuahua state between $3 million and $4 million.
“We’re continuing with our goal of producing 450,000 oz. gold equivalent annually through 2030,” Rodriguez said.
(By Kylie Madry; Editing by Natalia Siniawski)
