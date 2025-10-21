Nov 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Monday, buoyed by expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut in December, while investors were also combing for fresh data to gauge the central bank's next move.

Stocks hit a volatile patch this month as investors worried the AI boom may be morphing into a bubble, while a prolonged U.S. government shutdown starved Wall Street of the economic data it relies on to gauge the health of the world's largest economy.

Dovish remarks from influential New York Fed President John Williams offered some respite on the policy front last week but was also a reflection on how divided policymakers were ahead of December's FOMC meeting.

Investors are pricing in a 77.9% chance the central bank will deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut next month, compared with 42% a week earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"The dominant theme for now remains uncertainty. We're going to remain in a choppy market up until December 10 when we get the Fed's decision and the commentary that goes around it," said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts.

At 08:25 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 145 points, or 0.31%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 43.25 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 242 points, or 1%.

CONSUMER RESILIENCE IN SPOTLIGHT AS HOLIDAY SEASON KICKS OFF

September retail sales and producer prices data are expected this week, ahead of the holiday shopping season that starts with the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, extending into Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Consumption patterns, the backbone of the American economy, will be scrutinized at a time when multiple companies announced layoffs, data pointed to rising unemployment and U.S. tariffs weighed on sentiment.

"We're going to look at spending at different levels of wealth to see whether different types of consumers are holding off better than others," Chovin said.

The National Retail Federal said it expected U.S. holiday sales to surpass $1 trillion for the first time. Last week, Walmart, the United States' largest retail chain, raised its annual forecasts. Shares of Walmart <WMT.N, opens new tab> were up 0.2% in premarket trading.

Earnings from consumer-oriented companies including Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS.N), and Best Buy (BBY.N), are expected later this week.

TECH VALUATION WORRIES PERSIST

Despite AI-bellwether Nvidia's (NVDA.O), strong forecast last week, ballooning valuations of the tech sector has plagued markets for much of this month.

Wall Street's main indexes are headed for monthly losses in November, with the S&P 500 (.SPX), and Nasdaq (.IXIC), on track for their steepest declines since fears of a tariff hike sparked a selloff in March.

Deutsche Bank lifted some of the gloom, projecting the S&P 500 (.SPX), would surge to 8,000 by the end of 2026, citing resilient corporate earnings and AI‑driven gains - the most bullish call among major global brokerages.

Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers (BMY.N), gained 4.2% after European rival Bayer (BAYGn.DE), unveiled positive late-stage data for its cardiovascular drug.

Some U.S. health insurers and hospital operators gained after a report said Trump's health plan could see subsidy extensions for two years.

Centene (CNC.N), surged 9.7%, Oscar health (OSCR.N), rose 22.8% and Unitedhealth (UNH.N), gained 2.7%.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Pranav Kashyap and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri