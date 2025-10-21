Copper output growth is forecasted slow to 0.9% in 2026, compared with a 3.4% growth expectation in 2025, Paul White, the Secretary-General of the International Copper Study Group told the World Copper Conference 2025 on Thursday.
The copper market will be in a 150,000-metric ton deficit in 2026, White said, while saying world copper mine production is forecast to rise by 2.3% in 2026, and world apparent refined copper usage is forecasted to grow by 2.1% in the coming year.
All the numbers were in line with a previous forecast by the industry body in an October statement.
(By Dylan Duan and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.