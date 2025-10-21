Copper output growth is forecasted slow to 0.9% in 2026, compared with a 3.4% growth expectation in 2025, Paul White, the Secretary-General of the International Copper Study Group told the World Copper Conference 2025 on Thursday.

The copper market will be in a 150,000-metric ton deficit in 2026, White said, while saying world copper mine production is forecast to rise by 2.3% in 2026, and world apparent refined copper usage is forecasted to grow by 2.1% in the coming year.

All the numbers were in line with a previous forecast by the industry body in an October statement.

(By Dylan Duan and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)