Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spot gold rose 1% to a two-week high on Friday, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will trim interest rates next month lifted demand for the non-yielding asset, while silver hit a fresh record high.

Spot gold was up 1.6% to $4,222 per ounce by 01:44 p.m. EST (18:44 GMT), its highest price since November 13, and was set for a 3.9% weekly gain. Bullion, on track to register a 5.5% rise this month, is poised for its fourth consecutive monthly gain.

Silver climbed to a fresh record high of $56.52 per ounce, up 5.5% for the session and 16% for the month.

Futures trading resumed around 8:30 a.m. EST, after an hours-long outage at CME Group (CME.O), halted trade on its currency platform and in futures spanning foreign exchange, commodities, Treasuries and stocks.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 1.3% higher at $4,254.9 per ounce.

INVESTORS FOCUSED ON FED

"The expectation is that we're going to continue to have a slower economy going into 2026, and the Federal Reserve is very likely to cut rates, which is getting some investors back" into gold, said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Gold tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

Recent dovish remarks from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams, combined with softer economic data following the recent U.S. government shutdown, have strengthened expectations that the central bank will cut rates next month.

Traders see an 87% chance of a rate cut in December, up from 50% last week.

Meanwhile, "the technical charts for silver have turned more bullish in the past week or so, and that's inviting the chart-based speculators to the long side of the silver market," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Gold demand was subdued across major Asian markets this week, as high prices curbed retail buying despite the start of India's wedding season. In China, the removal of a tax exemption on gold purchases dented consumer appetite.

Platinum gained 3.2% to $1,659.83, up 10.3% for the week, while palladium gained 0.5% to $1,445.20 and was set for a 5.2% weekly gain.

Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru Editing by Rod Nickel, Paul Simao and Vijay Kishore