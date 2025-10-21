The London Metal Exchange said on Friday it would reduce transaction fees for its customers next year as it seeks to enhance liquidity on its LMEselect electronic platform while supporting physical market trading.

Client trading and clearing fees on the LME’s electronic trading system will drop by 7.4% to 8.5%, the LME, the world’s primary metals marketplace, said in a statement announcing a revision of its fee schedule for 2026.

Member electronic transaction fees will be subject to an “inflationary increase” of 3.4% to 3.7%, the bourse said, but added that the “all-in” transaction cost for a client outright trade on LMEselect would fall by 4.5%.

The new fees will take effect from January 1, except for client transaction fees, which will apply from March 1, 2026 to give members time to implement any procedural changes, the 148-year-old exchange said.

“While we believe that higher fees are appropriate for more bespoke inter-office trading, we remain committed to maintaining lower fees for trades that are key to physical market trading practices, such as Ring trades and short-dated carry trades on all venues,” LME CEO Matt Chamberlain said in the statement.

(By Tom Daly; Editing by Joe Bavier)