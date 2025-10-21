Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday with futures trading springing back to life from an hours-long CME Group outage that had temporarily frozen currencies, commodities and equity contracts around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab rose 55.1 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 47,482.25. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab rose 9.9 points, or 0.15%, to 6,822.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab rose 76.9 points, or 0.33%, to 23,291.588.



Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

