Saudi Arabia opened a bidding round for three mineral exploration licences across a 13,000 square km area, the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a statement on Monday, as the kingdom accelerates efforts to tap deposits estimated at 9.4 trillion riyals ($2.50 trillion). The licences cover newly defined belts in the regions of Madinah, Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim and Hail, including areas prospective for gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead. ($1 = 3.7527 riyals) (Reporting by Menna Alaa El Din, and Muhammad Al Gebaly Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.