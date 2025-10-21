PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - European stock markets fell on Monday and Wall Street futures pointed to further losses, while the yen and Japanese government bond yields got a boost from comments suggesting the central bank could hike interest rates.

Equities were jittery in November, but strengthened in the past week, helped by traders increasingly betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates at its December meeting.



At 1249 GMT, Europe's STOXX 600 was down 0.6% on the day (.STOXX), as a fresh wave of risk aversion gripped markets. London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2% (.FTSE) and Germany's DAX was down 1.5% (.GDAXI). The MSCI World Equity Index was down 0.1% on the day (.MIWD00000PUS).

A drop in defence stocks helped fuel the weakness in European indexes, after U.S. and Ukrainian officials held what both sides called productive talks on Sunday about a possible Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Wall Street futures were also in the red, with S&P 500 e-minis down 0.8% on the day and Nasdaq e-minis down 1.1% . Traders were waiting for comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak later in the day.

In a further sign of risk aversion, bitcoin was down around 6.4% at $85,347.26 , extending losses and putting bitcoin-buying companies under pressure. Gold hit its highest in six weeks, driven by expectations for U.S. rate cuts, and was last at $4,248.99 .

BANK OF JAPAN TO CONSIDER RAISING RATES

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank will consider the "pros and cons" of raising rates at its next policy meeting, causing traders to sharply increase their rate-hike bets.

The yen rose to as strong as 155.49 per dollar after the remarks, and the two-year Japanese government bond yield rose 2 basis points to hit its highest since June 2008 . The dollar-yen pair continued to strengthen during European trading, hitting 154.79 .

Japan's low rates are the basis of a popular carry trade, in which traders borrow the yen at a low cost to invest in other riskier assets. Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index, said that Monday's downbeat market sentiment could be prompted by the possibility of higher rates in Japan making this position less profitable.

“Concerns over the unwinding of the carry trade have been lingering for some time, but I think comments by governor Ueda hinting at a rate hike in December has really revived those concerns.”

The dollar index was down 0.4% on the day, at 99.06 , while the euro was up 0.4% at $1.1646 .

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher as investors waited for euro zone inflation data due on Tuesday. Germany's 2-year government bond yield, which is sensitive to expectations for the European Central Bank's policy outlook, hit its highest since March 28 .

Purchasing managers' surveys released on Monday showed manufacturing was weak in Europe and in Asia's biggest economies in November, as subdued domestic demand and tariff uncertainties weighed.

ECONOMIC DATA TO COME

Traders were waiting for U.S. economic data on manufacturing, services, and consumer sentiment, this week to set the tone ahead of the Fed's meeting on December 9-10, at which markets are pricing in a 93.9% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut, according to LSEG data.

"This week’s data will present the last chance for markets to reconsider a December Fed cut that is now fully priced in. While the market’s dovish bets appear too high, we think the ISM, ADP and PCE figures will validate them," ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole wrote in a note to clients.

Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at StoneX in Brisbane, said if the incoming data signalled a slowdown without tipping into recession then sentiment would probably remain upbeat while the U.S. dollar weakens as it typically does at this time of year.

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude futures up 1% at $62.99 as the Caspian Pipeline Consortium halted exports after a major drone attack and U.S.-Venezuela tensions raised concerns about supply, while OPEC+ agreed to leave oil output levels unchanged for the first quarter of 2026.

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris, additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton